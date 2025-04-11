Hailey Bieber 'attempts' to divert media attention from Justin Bieber?

Hailey Bieber seems to be trying to take away media attention from Justin Bieber fiasco

Hailey Bieber seems to be up to something amid news that the couple is actively working on their marriage.

Right after Justin Bieber was spotted smiling widely as he exited The Vintage Coffee House in Palm Springs, his paparazzi meltdown became viral.

Amid the ongoing Sorry crooner's fiasco that has sparked concern for the 31-year-old's health, the Rhode Beauty founder took to Instagram Wednesday, April 9 to put a picture of her in a bikini.

The American model stood in front of a mirror wearing 'bold zebra-striped two-piece' leaving little to imagination.

The 28-year-old wowed fans with her slim figure around eight months post giving birth to their son, Jack.

Her recent post seems like an attempt to pacify the situation and also to divert the attention of media from it.

Moreover, with her recent social media activity she seems to be sending message of a healthy and stable married life attempting to squashing rumours of marital woes.