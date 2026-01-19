Timothee Chalamet is still a 'normal guy,' says Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary reveals what surprised him most about Timothee Chalamet

Kevin O'Leary has nothing but good things to say about his Marty Supreme costar Timothée Chalamet.

The Shark Tank star, who also knows Chalamet's mom, remarked that the 30-year-old actor has not let fame change him and keeps focus on his work.

O'Leary revealed to People at the BAFTA awards that Chalamet, who has recently won both Critics Choice award and a Golden Globe for his role in the new film, is "a very well-grounded" person.

"He's a very normal guy," praised O'Leary.

“I've met his mother. I hung out with her in New York. We had a great time. He is focused on work and he doesn't screw around until he's got it nailed down," he continued.

"I think that's a good attribute. He hasn't let any of the stardom stuff affect him at all. He's the same guy I met at the beginning. Eight months later, he's the same guy," O'Leary added.

He further called Chalamet a great actor, revealing that for his role as a ping pong player, he went for method acting.

“I certainly saw what a method actor is like. That's not how I work, but that's how he works. And I think he was fantastic,” he noted.

O'Leary also shared a rare insight into their bond on how they bonded over a common liking: “He's a big watch guy. So am I," he shared.

"We have a lot of fun with watches … we talk about watches all the time," the entrepreneur gushed.