Truth behind Jennifer Lopez's 'rude' Glambot moment laid bare

Following the online backlash Jennifer Lopez faced after her "rude" behavior during the Glambot shoot at the 2026 Globes, the mastermind behind the slow-motion video set up, Cole Walliser, broke his silence.

Cole cleared the air by taking to his Instagram account, revealing that the 56-year-old actress was "down to business" and was not rude at all.

"I didn't take it personally. It didn't feel rude in that moment," Cole shared.

Sharing what was actually happening behind the scenes, he noted a few factors that fueled the buzz, "One, she's just down to business. The carpet was closed. She's ready to go inside. She knew what she was gonna do. She got into the position."

Cole further explained, "It's just unfortunate that the position was she was facing away from me. So I am talking to her, she is looking away, but she's getting ready for the move, In the moment, I'm not like, 'Hey, turn around and look.' I knew what she was doing."

As the Kiss the Spiderwoman actress was not making eye contact with Cole while he was giving instructions, he said, "I knew she was getting ready. I knew it was late. We were just getting through it. That moment didn't feel rude."

Cole admitted that red carpet moments are usually "a really crazy environment."

"I've never felt anybody was rude to me. I think people are at work. They're rushed. The world is crazy, and I never take it personal," he concluded.

He also expressed his gratitude to people for showing love and support for his work.