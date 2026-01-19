Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster call it quits amid twins' heartbreaking diagnosis: Source

Jessy Nelson and Zion Foster have reportedly parted ways following their twin daughters' severe neuromuscular disorder diagnosis.

As per a report by The Sun, the former Little Mix star and the 26-year-old rapper, who got engaged back in September 2025, have ended their romantic relationship after three years of dating.

However, the pair will remain "united as co-parents," as reported.

A source told the outlet, "She and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters."

"Their priority continues to be the well-being of their daughters," the tattler continued.

The insider added, "They are fully united in co-parenting."

It is pertinent to mention that following their five-month-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story's heartbreaking diagnosis of the most severe form of SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), Type 1 symptoms, Jesy made an appearance on the This Morning show without her engagement band.

The mother of two revealed on the show that she felt the responsibility to openly speak about the condition, explaining, "I have this platform, and I almost feel like I’ve got a duty of care to raise awareness about it."

She added, "It feels selfish to keep this to myself and not potentially save a child’s life."

On the other hand, Zion also dedicated a self-written emotional poem to his twin daughters.

He posted the reflective prose on acceptance on his Instagram account on Thursday, and also praised Jesy as a mother.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, "Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a genetic condition that causes worsening muscle weakness. There’s no cure for SMA, but certain therapies and medications can help manage symptoms."