Karley Scott Collins breaks silence on Keith Urban dating rumours

Karley Scott Collins just denied rumours that she and Keith Urban are dating.

The 26-year-old rising country star, who opened for Urban during his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, responded to reports whether she and the Blue Ain't Your Colour singer are in a relationship and living together.

She reposted a screenshot of an article with the headline “Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce.”

Responding to the major claim, the songstress wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Y'all, this is absolutely ridiculous and untrue."

According to the Daily Mail, "everyone is adamant" that Urban is involved with someone new, and that it's "serious," with speculations about his current girlfriend over the weekend being centred around Collins.

Rumours of a relationship between Urban and Collins come just weeks after Urban's divorce from Nicole Kidman was finalised after 19 years of marriage.

The famous duo reportedly had been living apart since the beginning of summer 2025, and subsequent rumours that The Fighter crooner was involved with his guitarist Maggie Baugh were also shut down by a friend who called them "absolutely not true."

Former child actor Collins, who appeared in projects including Once Upon a Time, reportedly first met Keith Urban in 2024 when she sent him the song Write One for potential collaboration and was announced as one of the opening acts for his High and Alive Tour in December 2024.