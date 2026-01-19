Henry Winkler opens up on his special bond with Adam Sandler: 'Filled with warmth'

Henry Winkler gushed over his longtime pal Adam Sandler.

For the 80-year-old actor, the comedian “is a man of the world,” as he gushed over Sandler in a recent chat with People at the 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

During the event, Winkler presented Sandler with the Career Achievement Award.

"We are like family since I called him to thank him for making me a lyric in his 'Chanukah' song," Winkler began. "And then he invited me to be in The Waterboy. And we have a connection now."

The Barry star continued, "He is a man of the world. He is connected to the world. He's universal. Not just in popularity, his expanse. And I am so happy to be in that organ."

How did Sandler add to his life? Winkler responded, "First of all, you learn from him. He teaches us how to have generosity of soul. That is his essence."

Sandler's candid and lighthearted nature can not go unmentioned as the Happy Days alum praised, "You never know what's going to come out. You never know what the next moment is going to be with Adam, but it is always filled with warmth."

Moreover, on stage, while receiving the accolade, Sandler showed his love for Winkler, saying, "Henry, you know I love you."

He also recalled the speech Winkler gave at his wedding in 2003.

"It was the greatest speech. Everybody talks about how wonderful your speech was to me and [my wife] Jackie," Sandler praised.