Dolly Parton marks major milestone as state governor honors her legacy

Dolly Parton celebrates milestone birthday with major state honor

Dolly Parton, the queen of country music is getting her own designated day in her home state Tennessee.

The state's governor, Bill Lee, made a public announcement on Thursday that Parton's birthday, 19 January, will be celebrated as Dolly Parton Day in honor of the queen of country music's 80th birthday.

Lee said in a proclamation, “Dolly Parton’s life and career are woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history."

“Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”

Lee added, “Dolly Parton's generosity, humility, and dedication to improving the lives of others exemplify the values of the Volunteer State and serve as an inspiration to Tennesseans and people worldwide.”

This came after Parton announced on Friday that she released a new version of Light of a Clear Blue Morning to mark the 50th anniversary of her song and her milestone birthday, too.

Parton said in a statement that she wrote the song during a season when she was "searching for hope, and 50 years later that message still feels just as true."

“As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I’ve been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women," she added.