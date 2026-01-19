Nicole Richie still loves this makeup trend from her teen years

Nicole Richie says Twiggy-inspired eyelashes are that one beauty trend from her teenage years that still holds a special place in her heart.

The 44-year-old actress and fashion designer made the revelation on January 14 at the US launch of Australian makeup brand Nude by Nature.

Richie explained that at 19, she would draw exaggerated lower lashes with eyeliner, copying the look of the 1960s supermodel. “I would draw the Twiggy eyelashes with eyeliner on my under eyes because I love her and just thought that it was fun,” Richie told People.

She added that experimenting with bold looks is “so fun and important” when you’re young.

Twiggy, known for her signature clustered bottom lashes, first popularised the style in the 1960s.

Richie previously told the same magazine in 2022 that she started recreating the look at 16 and would spend up to an hour and a half applying it, often using multiple pairs of false eyelashes.

Today, Richie prefers a minimalist approach to makeup due to her sensitive skin. As founder of House of Harlow and collaborator with Nude by Nature, she said she typically wears only moisturizer and concealer unless attending major events.

She also praised the brand for keeping her skin calm, clean, and fresh.

However, Richie says she encourages her 18-year-old daughter, who goes by her middle name Kate, to experiment freely with makeup. “She loves eyelashes and eyeshadow eyeliners. She loves all of it,” Richie said.