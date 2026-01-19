Karley Scott Collins reacts to rumours of her dating Keith Urban

Rising country singer Karley Scott Collins has denied reports that she is romantically involved with Keith Urban or that the pair are living together.

Collins, 26, who opened for Urban on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, addressed the rumours on Instagram Stories on January 18.

She reposted a screenshot of an article suggesting Urban had moved in with her after his divorce from Nicole Kidman and wrote, “This is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue.”

The speculation comes weeks after Urban, 58, and Kidman finalised their divorce after 19 years of marriage.

According to a settlement obtained by People, both parents waived child and spousal support and are responsible for their own legal fees.

Their daughters, Faith, 15, and Sunday, 17, will reside primarily with Kidman, though both parents must provide a “loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship” and avoid speaking negatively about one another.

Sources previously told the magazine that Urban and Kidman had been living separately for some time before the split, with Urban setting up his own residence.