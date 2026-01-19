Prince Harry relationship with King Charles 'not straightforward,' says expert

Prince Harry’s recent trip to the UK will not involve a meet-up with Royals, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has arrived in the UK on Sunday for his High Court hearing over taxpayer funded security allowance, will not reunite with brother Prince William and father King Charles.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : "It should be such a straightforward relationship: father and son, reuniting from time to time even though they live on different continents. But it is very much NOT straightforward. Theirs is a relationship fraught with complexity.

"We know from Harry’s book that Charles adamantly disagrees with his son over pursuing — and suing— the tabloid press. The King believes he and the rest of the family should generally just rise above it and get on with their lives and jobs. Harry has made it a crusade to “reform” the UK press.

"So it’s perhaps fortuitous that Charles is likely to be in Scotland as usual in January when Harry flies back from California to face down Associated Newspapers in court. William and Catherine also have engagements in Scotland, so the lines are clearly drawn. Harry will concentrate on his court case and the chances are he won’t be seeing his father - or of course his brother, during this trip.