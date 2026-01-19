Real reason Noah Schnapp was missing from Finn Wolfhard's 'SNL' debut revealed

Why Noah Schnapp was missing from Finn Wolfhard's 'SNL' debut revealed

Finn Wolfhard’s SNL hosting debut featured his Stranger Things costars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, but Noah Schnapp was notably absent.

Caleb and Gaten crashed Finn’s opening monologue and appeared in another hilarious Sex and the City spoof, leaving fans wondering why Schnaap wasn’t there.

Their co-star, who played Will Byers in the show, was instead at the Milan Fashion Week. He attended the Ralph Lauren Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show in Italy on Friday, Jan. 16, just a day before the SNL episode was taped live.

In his opening monologue, the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star said, "So … meet the new me. The man me. Because I’m not a kid anymore."

Wolfhard said, before getting interrupted by McLaughlin and Matarazzo as they crashed the stage.

“And neither are we!” said Caleb as he and Gaten got on the stage and hugged Finn. "We’re not child stars, we’re former child stars."

"And anytime you read ‘Former Child Star’ in a headline, it can only mean good things," joked Gaten.

"It’s true," said Finn. "So thanks to everyone who watched us grow up on the show," with Caleb quipping, And then went online and commented about our changing faces and bodies.”

The trio also appeared together in a SATC spoof, where they joked about their sex lives.

While Schnapp wasn’t there to complete the party, Finn’s other costars, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery joined him, Caleb, and Gaten in the afterparty.