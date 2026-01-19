Green Day revealed as Super Bowl 2026 opening act

Green Day are set to kick off Super Bowl 2026 with their opening ceremony performance.

The California rockers will rock the pregame entertainment stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, with band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool kicking off this year’s festivities with their "most iconic rock anthems."

As per NFL, the punk-rock trio's back catalogue includes hits such as Basket Case, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and American Idiot.

"We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement.

"We are honoured to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!" the rockstar added.

The opening ceremony celebrates 60 years of Super Bowl history which will be held on February 8.

Tim Tubito, NFL senior director, event and game presentation, said, "Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honouring the NFL Legends who've helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX.”

"As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world,” he concluded.

Green Day's performance at the Super Bowl opening ceremony precedes the NFL's previously announced pregame entertainment lineup.

Before the game begins, Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will sing America the Beautiful and Coco Jones will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing while this year’s Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Bad Bunny.