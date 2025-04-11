Noah Cyrus shuts down rift rumours with mom Tish in new video

Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus share a new TikTok

Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are shutting out the noise.

After rumours of a rift over a reported love triangle with Tish’s husband Dominic Purcell, Noah posted a TikTok on Thursday, April 10, of the mother-daughter duo dancing to Pop Muzik by M.

In the video, Noah — a singer just like her sister Miley Cyrus — and Tish got their groove on as they performed a choreographed dance.

“Mommyyy… guess who’s replacing brandi,” she captioned the video, referring to her other older sister.

Some fans were confused by the video as they brought up the rumoured rift in the comments section.

“Wait I thought they weren’t talking because her mom was married to a guy Noah used to date?? I could be totally wrong,” one fan wrote.

But it appears that Noah and Tish, 57, have long put the bitterness behind them ever since reports of a feud first surfaced.

For the unversed, US Weekly reported last year that Tish “stole” Dominic away from Noah, who once had a fling with the Prison Break actor.

Tish tied the knot with Dominic in August 2023, a year after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. Regardless of the drama, fans were happy to know that things were good between Noah and Tish, as evident in the new TikTok.

“WAR IS OVER,” commented one fan, while another gushed, “So glad to know the fam is getting along.”