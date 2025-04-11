Jaime King opens up about losing children’s custody to ex-husband

Jaime King opens up about losing custody case to ex-husband Kyle Newman

Jaime King addressed the loss of her children’s custody to Kyle Newman for the first time and shared how “scary” it feels to her.

The 45-year-old actress, who is currently fighting for her children’s custody with ex-husband, revealed how she believes the court was manipulated against her to give the verdict that it did.

During her appearance at an episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the Black Summer star said, "My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that's all that matters to me. This is scary.”

"I just didn't know when I got married at a young age. I just didn't know that that the world works like this. I didn't know that legal systems work like this," King added of losing sole custody of sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, to Newman.

Speaking about her ex-husband, whom she married in 2007, she said, "And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person. You build a family with them, and, you trust them.”

The White Chicks actress went on to share that she had kept silent over the situation to protect her children’s privacy earlier.

Elsewhere in the podcast, King noted that she was ordered to complete a six-month period at a rehab facility in court, saying, "I've never had to think about myself as sober or not sober. I stopped using drugs at 17 or something.”

She alleged that her ex-husband has used stories from her youth to win the custody of their kids over her.

"It's very upsetting, and I will do everything in my power to change this system, and it's not a will. I'm going to. There's no price to pay for freedom." the actress concluded of her custody battle.