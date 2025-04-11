Cardi B mourns the Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy

American rapper Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, mourned the death of hundreds of people who died in the recent Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy.

Notably, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker was born in New York City, but her father is of Dominican descent.

She took to her Instagram story earlier this week to honour the victims of the nightclub roof collapse in the Carribean country.

In her speechless tribute on Tuesday, April 8, the WAP rapper featured a large black ribbon, symbolising mourning, over a map cutout of the Dominican Republic.

In addition to Cardi B, 32, Zoe Saldana, the first Dominican-American to win an Oscar, issued a heartbreaking statement.

"Today, our hearts break over the tragic roof collapse of Jetset nightclub in the Dominican Republic," the Emilia Pérez star reposted this statement, initially shared by the film production company Cinestar Pictures, on her Instagram Stories.

"Sending love and strength to the victims, their families, and all those affected. In times of loss, may we come together in solidarity and compassion," it reads.

Several other heartbroken Dominican-American celebrities spoke out following the tragic incident that claimed the lives of at least 221 people, per BBC.

For the unversed, the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed early on Tuesday, April 8, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

The incident occurred during a concert by the popular merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was also among the fatalities.