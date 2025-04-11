Zachery Levi sets internet ablaze with post about ‘HELP’

Shazam! star Zachery Levi’s latest social media activity sparked reactions from his millions of followers, with some dropping really meaningful comments.

Sending fans into a frenzy with the delightful news of the arrival of his first baby with girlfriend Maggie Keating, The Unbreakable Boy actor served his fans with the first photo of his newborn and more details.

"Henson Ezra Levi Pugh [white heart emoji] born into our world on 04/02/25. Thank you for everyone’s continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can’t wait for you to meet our little man!" he wrote in the caption, revealing the name and birth date of his little one.

Although several fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes and congratulatory messages, some users chimed in with their playful input.

“HELP?! Beautiful little boy, whose initials are making me laugh," one commented, noting to new baby's name.

"Congrats on being a dad Flynn Rider! Hope they got your baby‘s nose right," another added, referring to Levi’s Tangled character.

A third user gushed over the new addition, "Oh Zac, he’s absolutely BEAUTIFUL!!! I KNEW he was going to be a boy…and those initials, I can’t, y’all have me [three crying emojis]."

Meanwhile, one fan seemed disappointed, expressing, "A child born out of wedlock? That’s not very christian like [sad emoji]."

Levi, 44, announced in December 2024 that his girlfriend is expecting their first baby together.