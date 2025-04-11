Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez finally put bitter past behind them

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have recently put behind long-running feud and plan to rebuild their bond by arranging a double date with their prospective partners.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that both Disney stars “very publicly buried the hatchet back in 2020, and since then, they’ve been supportive of each other on social media, but it was more of a public-facing thing than an actual friendship”.

An insider told the outlet, “Not to say it was phony, because they were both sincere with their praise of each other, but neither of them was calling to make dinner plans.”

However, the source noted, “They ended up spending a ton of time together the night of the Oscars, partly because Miley and Benny Blanco go way back.”

It is pertinent to mention that Miley and Benny “collaborated on songs” and had several mutual friends in the industry.

The source further said that the Flowers hit-maker “had her boyfriend Maxx Morando with her and he’s also a musician so the four of them really clicked”.

“They’ve already made plans for a double date,” disclosed an insider.

Interestingly, the source added, “Selena and Benny are hosting and making dinner, it’s all very wholesome.”

For the unversed, Selena and Miley’s feud began during their teenage years mainly because both singers reportedly dated Nick Jonas.

Miley dated Nick from 2006 to 2008 whereas Selena dated him shortly after his breakup from the Hannah Montana star. The Emilia Perez actress split in 2009.

Meanwhile, Miley and Selena now showed support each other in last few years.

In 2022, Miley gushes over Selena for hosting Saturday Night Live, and the Only Murders in the Building actress quipped during the show that Miley gave her great advice.