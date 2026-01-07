Amy Schumer files for divorce after calling 2026 year of 'self love'

Amy Schumer files for divorce from Chris Fischer after calling 2026 year of 'self love'

Amy Schumer has officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Chris Fischer.

The 44-year-old actress, who announced her split earlier in December 2025, took the legal step of separation on Tuesday, January 6, in a New York court, according to Fox News Digital.

The Kinda Pregnant star tied the knot with Fisher in February 2018, and the pair welcomed their only son together in May 2019.

On December 12, Amy took to her Instagram account to make an announcement about her split following the rumors of tension in her marriage.

"Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she revealed at the time.

The mom of one continued, "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

Amy ended her post noting that her split is on amicable terms, adding, "All love and respect! Family forever."

A source close to the former couple revealed to People that there was no drama between the pair.

"It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalizing a few things," the insider revealed at the time.

In a recent new year post, uploaded on January 4, Amy shared that 2026 is the year "about self care and self love."

"Moving forward with no regrets. Just love," she added while looking ahead to this year.