Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban settle divorce months after filing

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reached a settlement in their divorce as they agreed to peaceful co-parenting.

As per recent reports, the Babygirl actress and the country singer submitted the agreement in court on Tuesday, January 6.

In the document, the 58-year-old actress was assigned as the primary parent of their minor daughters, Faith, 15, and Sunday, 17.

Both parents have to "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," via People.

Nicole and Keith are responsible for their own legal fees while they agreed to $0 child support and no alimony.

The father of two will have parenting time every other weekend unless a different condition or agreement is specifically stated.

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," the agreement read.

Nicole filed for divorce back in September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, after 20 years of marriage.

The pair tied the knot in June 2006.