Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Kate Middleton message on special day

Kensington Palace shares Prince Willaim, Kate Middleton message on special day

Prince William and Princess Kate marked a special event after a ski holiday in the French Alps with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace shared the royal couple's message as they celebrate National Pet Day on social media.

William and Catherine released an adorable photo of their furry companion Orla, sharing their love for animals.

The future King and Queen said, "Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this #NationalPetDay."

Another member of the royal family, Sarah Ferguson, who is also known for her pet-loving nature, released a statement to cherish the companionship of her seven dogs.

The Duchess of York wrote, "Happy International Pet Day to my seven sweet doggies! From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles, to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side."