Travis Kelce drops subtle hint on building family with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning on having kids soon?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have kids on the table for their near-future plans, as he gave a major hint in his latest podcast episode.

The 35-year-old NFL star couldn’t help but gush at the idea of having kids as his brother, Jason Kelce, and the retired Philadelphia Eagles star, Brandon Graham, brought up the idea.

During the New Heights podcast this week, Brandon gave Travis an advice about having children.

“You know it's going to get better as you get kids, you're just going to want to give them everything that you got. And I know for you, it's going to be cool. But make sure, you know, you're ready when you're ready, because it's going to slow you down a little bit,” said the former athlete.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end smiled ear to ear as he said, "there you go, there you go.”

Graham went on to add that slowing down will be "in a great way", to which Kelce responded, "no, yeah, of course".

Eagle-eyed Swifties raved about Travis’ reaction to the topic of having kids, as well as Jason’s beaming smile, possibly hinting at the idea of the tight end becoming a dad soon.