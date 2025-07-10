Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend offers rare glimpse into low-key romance

Pete Davidson debut red carpet appearance with new girlfriend

Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, offered fans a rare peek into their blossoming relationship.

On Wednesday, July 9, the 29-year-old model posted a photo dump on her Instagram, offering a glimpse into her weird chaotic month.

"Some happi & grateful moments that got me thru a weird chaotic month [heart in purple box emoji]," she wrote in the caption as she shared both sweet and vulnerable moments.

"Excluding slide 14 lol," Hewitt added, referencing a somber photo of herself lying down with tear-filled eyes.

Among the photos and videos, she shared three intimate snaps featuring her and the Saturday Night Live alum.

In one photo, Pete was seen cosied up to the Turnt actress during a boat ride, wearing an oversized white hoodie. Hewitt sported a red headscarf, dark sunglasses, and a gray T-shirt.

In another shot from the same outing, the 31-year-old comedian and actor was captured planting a sweet kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. A third image showed the comedian rowing the boat solo.

The post comes over a month after the couple made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City on May 15, 2025. The event marked their first public appearance as a couple.

Their red carpet moment followed another big step in their relationship, moving in together, just two months after confirming their romance publicly.