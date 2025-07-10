Ice Cube finally responds to Selena Gomez’s childhood crush comment

Ice Cube has recently shared his reaction to Selena Gomez’s childhood crush on him.

The American rapper responded to the Only Murders in the Building actress’ comment that she made in her conversation with Karol G on Complex’s GOAT Talk.

To which, the Friday actor, whose real name is O’ Shea Jackson replied, “A lot of ‘em like me, homie.”

“What? What's up? I heard this years ago. Look, I had my crushes too growing up,” remarked the rapper while speaking on the 3’s and Ones podcast.

Later, Ice Cube then discussed one of his crushes and that’s Vanity from Prince's Vanity 6 group.

However, the rapper admitted he had four crushes.

Selena’s comment came as she and Karol G talked about greatest of all time rappers.

“One of mine was Eminem only because I grew up listening to him,” she further said.

The Emilia Perez actress pointed out, “My dad was a DJ, so he would remix all kinds of songs, and every time it was an Eminem song, I would just get so excited.”

“Can I tell you my first one that I had a crush on, Ice Cube?” continued Selena.

Interestingly, the singer and actress pointed out, “I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, 5.”

“It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me… I am only saying it simply based on my childhood,” she added.