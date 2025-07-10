Kanye West wife Bianca Censori stuns fans with new look

Kanye West partner Bianca Censori ditches signature hair style in recent appearance

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori once again debuts new look sending fans into frenzy.

The Australian model usually made appearances keeping her dark hair slicked-back in a bob hairstyle.

However, the architect took to Instagram Story July 9 and stunned her fans with long, bold bangs.

She also wore smoky eye makeup aligning with the changed look.

This is not the first time she has changed her hairstyle.

Just recently, Censori could be seen wearing blonde wig in racy nude pictures taken by the Yeezy founder.

The ‘risque’ photoshoot of the 30-year-old left little to imagination.

For the unversed, the couple is no stranger to causing controversies with their public appearances.

One of the biggest controversies of the year took place at the 67th Grammy Awards when Taylor Swift’s nemesis and Censori entered the red carpet before she removed her fuzzy coat and exposed her nude body in sheer minidress.

At the time, he took to Instagram to celebrate her wife’s action.

"Custom Courture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," he wrote. "My best friend My wife."