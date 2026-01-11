George Clooney claps back at Quentin Tarantino for 'cruel' remarks

George Clooney backs actors after Quentin Tarantino's harsh criticism

Recently, Quentin Tarantino, known for his outspoken views, sparked controversy for giving harsh comments about scores of actors.



Now, George Clooney is clapping back at the noted director for his remarks.

“I have a great affinity [for actors], and I don’t enjoy watching people be cruel to actors. By the way, Paul Dano, Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard, I would be honored to work with those actors.”

The actor made these remarks during the Movies for Grownups AARP Awards, where he won the Best Actor award for his Netflix movie Jay Kelly.

George further added, “We live in a time of cruelty, we don’t need to be adding to it,“ adding, “Thank you for this. It’s going to be a long, tough couple of years, but we’ll all get through it together.”

The backlash against Quentin began with his appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast last year. In the interview, he blasted the performance of Paul Dano in There Will Be Blood.

“[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy," the filmmaker said.

However, he did not stop there. The Pulp Fiction director also took aim at Owen Wilson, saying, "Oddly enough, I really can't stand Owen Wilson. I mean, I can't stand him."

In addition, Matthew Lillard was also on his radar during his conversation on the podcast. "I don’t care for Matthew Lillard.”