Katy Perry, ex Orlando Bloom spark debate with telling gestures at lunch

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry fail to keep pleasant spirits during lunch date after split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly been trying to uphold the image of congenial co-parents for daughter Daisy after their break up but the cameras caught them breaking for a moment.

The 40-year-old songstress appeared to be in an unpleasant mood as she sat across from the Pirates of the Caribbean star during their lunch date on Tuesday, July 8.

The exes went to the Cala di Volpe resort in Porto Cervo and the pictures obtained by Page Six show the Teenage Dream hitmaker sitting with a “sour” look on her face with her hands folded over the table.

Perry sported a swimming suit for the outing and appeared to be thinking something over in the other picture, while Bloom stared in distance with no expression.

This comes after it was reported that the former couple is trying to maintain a good relationship for the parenting of their 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

Daisy was also seen with the family as she hung out with children, including Bloom’s other son, Flynn, 14, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

Even though the couple looked visibly cross with each other, later in the day Bloom took to Instagram and presented a picture of the happy family.

“Dump 4 ya, ” the dad of two wrote in the caption of his carousel which featured pictures of all, Perry, Daisy and Flynn.