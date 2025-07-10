Joe Jonas shares rare update on co-parenting with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas details rare update on co-parenting with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas opened up about his co-parenting with ex-wife Sophie Turner of his daughters Willa and Delphine.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 got divorced in 2023, had a rocky journey before they arrived at the same page, for their co-parenting plan.

In conversation with the recent episode of School of Greatness podcast, the Sucker hitmaker said, "I have a great co-parenting relationship, which is really important to me."

He went on to say that being a dad to his most "beautiful" daughters have been the "greatest joy and journey."

"My little ones have some incredible women to look up to," he added, "including their mom."

Previously, while filing divorce, Jonas requested "shared parental responsibility" and that a "parenting plan should be established," as per the E! News.

However, the Games of Thrones actress sued her ex-husband "as a result of the wrongful retention" of their daughters in New York City "from their habitual residence of England."

Nevertheless, in the following month the pair announced they had reached a custody agreement.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K," Jonas and Turner shared in a joint statement to the outlet during that time.