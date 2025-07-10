Lewis Capaldi feels overwhelmed to see fans response over his comeback

Lewis Capaldi announces tour in the UK and Ireland

Lewis Capaldi has been receiving an unexpected response following his comeback.

Back in 2023, the Scottish singer performed his last show at Glastonbury festival during which he struggled with Tourette syndrome.

But the 28-year-old made a surprise appearance at the same platform leaving his fans stunned.

Soon after making his big return, Capaldi also scheduled a tour with dates announced for the UK and Ireland.

His devotees were quick enough to buy the tickets as all his shows have been sold out already.

To express his feeling, the Survive hitmaker took it to his X and wrote, “Honestly didn’t expect this at all, genuinely had no idea what to expect after taking a break for so long so be seeing this tour sell out faster than any tour I’ve ever played is the most incredible surreal feeling.”

He continued, “Thank you to every single one of you who got a ticket and I’m very sorry to any of you who wanted to come and missed out this time.”

Lewis also opened that he won’t be announcing any more shows as he does not want to burden himself much for now.

“There won’t be any other shows for now, want to make sure I don’t push myself too far too soon, means more than ya know how many of you were waiting to get tickets this morning.”



