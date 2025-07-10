Eamonn Holmes makes bold move to secure future with new love

Eamonn Holmes is reportedly committed to providing his new partner, Katie Alexander, with the same luxurious lifestyle once enjoyed his e-wife, Ruth Langsford.

Sources claim the broadcaster is prepared to 'fight for what he deserves' amid ongoing divorce proceedings.

Following his 2024 separation from Ruth, Eamon, 65, has found companionship with 43-year-old Katie, and is now focused on regaining financial stability.

However, insiders suggest he is intentionally stalling the divorce process. This reportedly contrasts with Ruth's approach, as she is said to be eager to finalise the split and has consulted legal experts in a bid to retain their £3.6 million six-bedroom residence in Surrey.

A source told The Sun: 'Kate's been a rock to Eamonn throughout his ongoing divorce Eamonn's health is always a big concern and after a few tax blows lately, he is more determined than ever to get his finances back in order.'

'Eamonn feels hard done by in the divorce. He's dragging his feet because Ruth's got the house and they have a lot of other financials still to sort out between them.

'Eamonn knows his mobility issues are a worry. He needs a carer to help him get ready for work and that's expensive.'

The insider added that 'Eamonn 'does not want to lose Katie, and is keen to give her the 'kind of lifestyle she deserves.'

Just last month, Eamonn was seen without his wedding ring-more than a year after his separation from Ruth.

The former TV power couple stunned fans on May 25, 2024, when they released a joint statement confirming the end of their 14-year marriage.