Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez send fans spiraling over reunion clip

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber leave fans shocked with viral video

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s fans are still hoping for a reunion between the fan-favourite couple and a viral video on social media made their dream come true.

The 33-year-old songstress and Justin appeared to be hanging out together, along with their partners, Benny Blanco, and Hailey Bieber, respectively, in a now-trending video on social media.

A social media user took to Instagram and shared the video which sparked a divided reaction from fans.

Seeing the former couple and their current partners take selfies together, some fans were more than excited, while others felt like it was too good to be true.

“Omg I’m shocked is that really real ?,” one commenter asked, while another declared, “the world is healing.”

“I can't believe my eyes,” a third chimed in, and another gushed, “Oh my god, so happy to see this.”

However some fans shared their skepticism, as one noted, “He doesn’t even have long hair now lol” and another questioned Rhode founder’s blonde hair in the picture which is now a darker shade.

Clearing up the confusion in the comments section, many confirmed that the video was AI-generated.