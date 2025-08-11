Maluma slams mother mid concert for ignorance

Maluma stops show for baby safety

Maluma, during a recent concert in Mexico City, paused his performance to address a situation in the crowd that caught his attention, a fan had brought a baby to the show without any ear protection.

In a video making the rounds online, the 31-year-old singer is seen asking the parent how old the child was before expressing his concern.

“Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f–king high?” he said.

“That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.”

Maluma, who became a father last year, urged the concert-goer to think about the child’s wellbeing.

He told them to make sure their little one’s ears are protected if they ever attend such an event again, adding that the loud environment could be too much for such a young child.

He went on to explain his perspective as a parent.

“You’re waving them around like they’re a toy,” he said.

“That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware.”

The crowd responded with cheers, showing their support for his comments.

Maluma shares a daughter, Paris, with his girlfriend, Susana Gómez. The couple welcomed her in March 2024, a moment he described online as the “biggest dream” of his life.

The singer is currently in the final stretch of his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which will wrap up in Rosarito, Mexico, this Sunday.