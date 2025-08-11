Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

Machine Gun Kelly on Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

Machine Gun Kelly is setting the record straight about his rumored romance with Sydney Sweeney.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, August 10, the 35-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, was put on the spot when host Andy Cohen read out a fan-submitted question asking if he and the 27-year-old Euphoria star were “more than just friends.”

Looking straight into the camera, MGK simply shook his head and replied, “Kyle P, shut up, dude,” drawing loud laughter from Cohen and the audience.

The speculation first sparked in May when photos published by Page Six showed the pair hugging during the opening of a Las Vegas club.

Around the same time, MGK posted an Instagram carousel that included a picture of him and Sweeney smiling for the camera and flashing peace signs, with Patrick Schwarzenegger and celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza also in the frame.

Sweeney later shared her own Instagram Story from the event, which featured her posing with Schwarzenegger and MGK.

Both stars are currently single.

MGK’s split from Megan Fox was confirmed by Us Weekly in December 2024. He shares two daughters, four-month-old Saga with Fox, and 16-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in May.

The two have known each other for years, with Sweeney starring in MGK’s 2021 directorial debut Downfalls High. They also worked together in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence, alongside MGK’s longtime friend Pete Davidson.

Despite the rumours, it seems their connection remains firmly in the friendship lane.