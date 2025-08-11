Bobby Whitlock dead: Fans flood social media with tributes

Bobby Whitlock left his family and fans heartbroken after his passing over the weekend at the age of 77.

Shortly after manager Carole Kaye confirmed the passing of the co-founder of Derek & the Dominos band, fans rushed to various social media platforms to mourn his death and remember his legacy.

His wife Coco Carmel Whitlock led the floods of tributes with her emotional statement following the death of her husband’s passing on Sunday, August 10.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We've lost two of the most unique voices in recent days: first, the incomparable Terry Reid, and now the brilliant Bobby Whitlock, who excelled in Derek & The Dominos."

"Little by little, we're having to deal with a world without reference points, a world less musical," another tweeted.

A third suggested some of Whitlock’s hits, "We've lost Bobby Whitlock. If you're going to be remembered for one album, Layla is the one you want to be remembered for. Kind of like writing To Kill a Mockingbird or Catcher in the Rye. You only need one! RIP."

"The past year has been terrible for music greats," a fourth declared, alongside a photo of Whitlock.

Whitlock’s manager confirmed he died at home in Texas following a brief battle with cancer.