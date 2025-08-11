How Jimmy Kimmel’s ex Sarah Silverman once saved host’s life?

Jimmy Kimmel and ex Sarah Silverman

Jimmy Kimmel is looking back with gratitude on the time Sarah Silverman stepped in during one of the scariest health moments of his life.

While chatting on the Thursday, August 7, episode of The Sarah Silverman Podcast, the comedian brought up the incident, asking Kimmel, “Remember when your appendix burst? Remember when your head swelled?”

Kimmel, who dated Silverman from 2002 to 2009, immediately acknowledged the memory of his hospitalization and the role she played.

“You saved my life that day. You really did,” he told her. Kimmel recalled how they went to the hospital but weren’t receiving the urgent care the situation demanded.

Silverman admitted she didn’t realize he credited her with saving his life, but she vividly remembered her reaction.

“I do remember going, like, full Shirley MacLaine from Terms of Endearment. I went bananas. I’ve never seen anyone in more pain,” she said.

Kimmel described being placed in “a little office” instead of the ER waiting room. “Not for me, but because there are HEPA situations where, if somebody takes a picture of me lying on the ground in a waiting room at the ER, they’re in trouble,” he explained.

“But, they put me in a little office and then they did not come back for hours.”

Silverman recalled him “keeled over in pain” and suspected his appendix was about to burst. Kimmel added, “Yeah, you never know when the appendix is going to burst, and no one was coming in. I do remember you got very assertive with them. I was, like, ‘Thank God.’ And you know what? I went to work the next day.”

Though their romantic relationship ended more than a decade ago, Kimmel and Silverman have remained friendly.

Reflecting on their post-breakup dynamic during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kimmel said, “I would say that it took some time, definitely.

It was never like where we didn’t like each other, hated each other or anything like that. It definitely took some time to be comfortable enough to be friends again.”

For Kimmel, the health scare remains a powerful reminder of how a timely push from someone who cares can make all the difference, even years after the relationship has changed.