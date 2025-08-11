Dua Lipa offers sneak peek from splashy getaway with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is making the most out of her hiatus from the stage, taking a well-deserved rest before hitting the road again.

The Levitating hitmaker is enjoying some quality time with friends, family, and fiancé Callum Turner after her last performance in Liverpool, England, on June 24 at Anfield Stadium during the Radical Optimism tour.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning songstress was seen soaking up the sun by the seaside and relaxing by the pool with the Masters of the Air star.

In a series of solo shots the bikini-clad Albanian singer flaunted her toned figure. Among other pictures she added a sweet selfie with her fiancé as they basked in the sea breeze.

Another snapshot captured the 35-year-old actor lounging in an infinity pool, likely at the guest house or hotel where they’re staying during their splashy getaway.

"Resting meeee bones before I carry on dancing into my 30s!!!!!!” Lipa, who will turn 30 on August 22 before resuming her tour, playfully wrote in the caption.

The One Kiss singer is slated to kick off the North American leg of the tour, where she will be performing in various cities like Toronto, Chicago, and New York, in September and October 2025.

Lipa's Radical Optimism tour will conclude on October 16, 2025, in Seattle, according to the venue's website.