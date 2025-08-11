Victoria, David Beckham subtly snub son Brooklyn as rift continues

David and Victoria Beckham seemingly sent a message to Brooklyn with latest move

Victoria and David Beckham appeared to snub son Brooklyn as drama continues with the family and their eldest son and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The 51-year-old fashion mogul took to Instagram on Sunday, August 10, and shared a carousel of pictures of their family on vacation – along with all their kids except Brooklyn.

The soccer star and Spice Girls alum presented a picture-perfect family in the series of pictures, as they soaked the sun on a yacht.

The pictures showed Victoria relaxing in the boat beside her son Cruz, 20, as well as David, 50, posing with Harper, 14, in one of the pictures and with Romeo, 22, in another.

“Kisses @DavidBeckham,” Victoria wrote in the caption.

As the family showed off their vacation to the world, it seemed to be a message to Brooklyn, 26, who has cut his family off.

The family trip came after an insider shared that the photographer has been pleading his family to leave him out of the drama which has gone public.

The insider told RadarOnline, "If they're trying to win their son back, constantly attacking his wife is the worst possible way to go about it," adding, "The attacks, subtle or otherwise, are doing the opposite of what Victoria and David claim to want.

They continued, "People around them, friends of the family, are genuinely confused. They're asking, 'Why are they relentlessly hammering Brooklyn and Nicola?'"