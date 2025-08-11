Zach Bryan swears off Kansas City shows after clash with Chiefs fans

Zach Bryan surprises fans with recent update

Zach Bryan recently sparked an online debate after revealing that he will “never” perform in Kansas City.

The 29-year-old singer, a vocal supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles, took the internet by storm with his recent remark.

On Friday, August 8, the Sun to Me hitmaker teased Kansas City Chiefs fans on X (formerly Twitter).

He penned, “Where are all the three-peat people from last year:/.”

Fans quickly reacted, flooding the platform with mixed responses ranging from claims that the singer had “singled out” the team’s supporters to reminders that they are the “same fan base that sells out his shows.”

One user noted, “He has previously played in the Missouri city several times, in 2021, 2023, and 2024.”

Replying to that comment, the Pink Skies artist wrote, “Please understand I will never play in Kansas City. I’ll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium.”

The debate escalated when a Chiefs fan urged Bryan to remove his track Fifth of May (Live from Kansas City from his 24 Live album.

This comes after the Nine Ball hitmaker made headlines in 2024 for deactivating his X account following backlash over a controversial post against Chiefs fan Taylor Swift.