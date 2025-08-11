Sharon Stone wants to play Phyllis Diller in biopic

Sharon Stonen shares her passion project

Sharon Stone has revealed she is determined to bring the life story of her late friend and comedy icon Phyllis Diller to the big screen.

Nearly 13 years after Diller’s passing, the Oscar-nominated actress shared that she has been “trying” to make the biopic happen, and has even been personally coached by Diller herself for the role.

“I do want to play Phyllis Diller very, very badly,” Stone told Business Insider, recalling their close friendship.

“She and I were very close friends. Phyllis made little paintings for all my kids. She cooked me dinner a lot of times, that woman could cook.

I told her I wanted to play her, and she sat down and taught me her laugh. She made me practice her laugh!”

Stone reflected on Diller’s extraordinary journey, noting how the comedian didn’t achieve major success until the age of 49.

“She lived in a trailer park with five kids and her schizophrenic husband, and practiced her act on women at the laundromat. It’s unbelievable,” Stone said.

She also shared her thoughts on casting other legendary figures from Diller’s era, adding, “I think there are great actors who could play Bob Hope, Red Buttons, Johnny Carson. Sam Rockwell could play Johnny in his sleep. We were tight. Yes, I’m desperate to play her.”

Diller, who rose to fame in the late ’60s alongside Bob Hope, became a trailblazer in stand-up comedy, winning audiences over with her eccentric personality and sharp self-deprecating humour.

She inspired a generation of female comedians, including Joan Rivers, Lily Tomlin and Margaret Cho.

Stone also hinted that she might take on directing duties for the project, pointing out that she once aspired to be a director earlier in her career but faced industry barriers.

“I wanted to be a director, but the pesky vagina has stood in my way. Because how could you possibly have a brain and a v*gina? It seems to have confounded so many,” she said with her signature wit.

If Stone’s passion project moves forward, it could bring to light the remarkable resilience and humour that defined Phyllis Diller’s life and career.