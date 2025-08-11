Sophie Turner slams troll after enjoying Oasis concert

Sophie Turner isn’t letting mom-shaming slide.

The 29-year-old Game of Thrones star recently shared a series of photos and a short video from an Oasis concert, showing her laughing, enjoying the music, and even playfully kissing a photo of one of the band members.

While most fans loved seeing her having a great time, one Instagram user tried to rain on her parade, writing, “Lmfao i think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

Turner quickly shut down the remark with a sharp reply.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” she wrote, before adding, “So…. Get this…. There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Her response drew plenty of support from followers who jumped into the comments to back her up.

One person reminded critics, “Babe… she’s allowed to go out,” while another sarcastically wrote, “Lmfao that you think concert venues should operate a no parents policy.”

A fan even pointed out the double standard, asking, “Would you say this to Joe?” — referring to Turner’s ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

Turner and Jonas, who married in 2019, share two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

The couple finalized their divorce in September 2024, and as Turner’s reply made clear, co-parenting allows both parents to have their own time, including a night out enjoying live music.