Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delight fans with romantic wedding pictures

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez share a rare glimpse of wedding date night

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated friend Lil Dicky’s wedding in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, August 9.

The 33-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 10, and shared an insight into the wedding ceremony with a sweet picture of her kissing fiancé’s cheek, followed by more romantic snaps.

“About last nights wedding,” Gomez captioned the post.

The Only Murders In the Building star donned a red halter dress for the event and rocked a stunning red lipstick.

Gomez also included pictures of the newly-wed couple Lil Dicky, who is also known as David Burd, and wife Kristin Batalucco, as well as a picture of herself posing with the bride.

The Fetish hitmaker also highlighted her fiancé’s look from the event, who rocked a blue suit, with a picture of Blanco capturing a shot of his friend.

The rapper and comedian and the music producer have been longtime collaborators and friends.

Previously, Blanco even called Burd his “best friend” as he wished him happy birthday in an Instagram Story back in March.

The recent wedding is rumoured to be closely followed by Blanco and Gomez's own wedding, however the date is kept a secret after their initial plans for the nuptials were disclosed.