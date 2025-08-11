Pete Davidson looks forward to watching ‘Dog Man’ with his soon-to-be-born baby

Pete Davidson thrills fans with 'exciting' update

Pete Davidson is already excited to watch his recent project, Dog Man, with his soon-to-be-born child.

The 31-year-old comedian, who is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, shared his plans as he is set to embrace fatherhood.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the dad-to-be said, “I haven’t really thought about it yet. I know I’ll show Dog Man, that’s for sure.”

Later in the conversation, Davidson recalled his recent red carpet appearance with Hewitt, 29.

He shared, “We were like, ‘Oh, wow, the baby will be like, ‘I was in there [during the event]’.”

Dog Man, an action-comedy film, was released on January 31, 2025.

This comes on the heels of the model confirming her pregnancy on Wednesday, July 16, via a carousel of images on Instagram.

One of the photos showed her covering her stomach while sitting on The Saturday Night Live alum’s lap.

The photo dump also featured a video of her undergoing an ultrasound.

On professional front, The King of Staten Island star recently played the role of Max in his newly released film The Home.

For the unversed, the lovebirds first sparked romance rumours in March 2025.