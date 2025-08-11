Country music star Cole Swindell shares first photo of newborn baby

Cole Swindell is feeling the dad pride as he treats fans to the first adorable glimpse of his newborn baby.

The country music star and his wife Courtney Little Swindell welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, August 7.

In a joint Instagram post the new parents shared the first photo of their baby girl and unveiled her beautiful name as well.

"Rainey Gail Swindell [white heart emoji] 8.7.25 our greatest blessing," they captioned the picture featuring the newborn dressed in a white onesie.

With her tiny feet snug in hand-knitted socks and a massive bow-topped cap framing her face, the little one rested comfortably on a white quilt.

The daughter’s name is a tribute to her father, whose middle name is Rainey.

In addition, the former NBA dancer took to her Instagram Stories to share a tender photo of the Forever To Me singer smiling down at their newborn daughter as he gently held her.

"This is why who you marry matters," she wrote in text over the picture. "Best dad already to our girl. Couldn’t ask for a more supportive partner! We are very lucky girls."

Cole and Courtney announced their first baby is on the way earlier in March nearly a year after exchanging vows in June 2024.