Paddy McGuinnes looked sombre after it was exposed that his ex wife Christine is in the talks to sell their £6.5 million Cheshire mansion.

The comedian and presenter, 51, was spotted out of his brand new £163,000 BMW on Sunday morning.

Paddy appeared lost in his thoughts as he pai at a parking meter in Manchester.

His appearance comes amid claims that he and Christine have generated 'very little interest' in their property in their property in the five months since it went on sale, with one source describing it as overpriced-even for the upmarket area it's based in.

The couple ended their marriage in June 2022 but decided to continue living together in the house for the sake of their three children, who are all autistic.

It was previously reported by The Mail in March that Christine was left 'fuming over the price tag' of the home, believing Paddy had inflated the asking price so it wouldn't sell.

A source told The Sun on Wednesday that Christie is 'unhappy' and wants to move out.

'It's the most expensive house in Presburg on Rightmove but it appears the market's a bit flat right now.'

The disagreement reportedly began in March when Christine grew angry after Paddy listed their marital home for the £6.5 million, suspecting he had increased the price to prevent it from selling.