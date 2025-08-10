Angelina Jolie cuts off sentimental link to Brad Pitt after family tragedy

Angelina Jolie is preparing to say goodbye to a property that once symbolised a connection to her ex-husband Brad Pitt just days after he faced a heartbreaking family loss.
The Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian is getting ready to sell the historic Los Feliz estate once owned by legendary director Cecil B. DeMille, which she purchased for $24.5 million in 2017, per Page Six. The news comes just a week after the Fight Club star's mother passed away at age 84.
Built in 1913 and spanning more than 11,000 square feet, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion boasts four fireplaces, a vast wine cellar, a tea house, manicured gardens, and a pool framed by cascading fountains.
Jolie reportedly spent the pandemic there with her six children and even opened its doors to friends displaced by California wildfires earlier this year.
In a 2021 British Vogue interview, Jolie revealed one of the main reasons she chose the property was its location — just “five minutes away” from the F1 actor, to make co-parenting easier.
But now, months after their divorce was finalised, the sale marks the quiet severing of a sentimental tie.
The former couple’s 2016 split led to an eight-year legal battle over custody and assets. While they reached a settlement last year, they remain embroiled in a dispute over their $500 million French winery, Château Miraval.
