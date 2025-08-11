Joe Jonas reunites with ex Demi Lovato after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas shocked everyone by reuniting with his ex, Demi Lovato, after finalising his divorce from Sophie Turner.

During the Jonas Brothers’ concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday night August 10, the Fast songstress emerged on the stage of MetLife Stadium, surprising the crowd.

She joined Joe and his two brothers Nick and Kevin towards the end of the opening night of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

They performed This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

The Disney Channel Original Movie, starring Demi, 32, Joe, 35, Nick, 32, and Kevin, 37, premiered in June 2008 and became one of the network's most-watched movies.

The Sucker singer and Demi, who tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in May, dated briefly in 2010, from March to May. Despite their short-lived romance, they remained close friends.

Their surprising reunion came weeks after Joe and Sophie, who is now dating Peregrine Pearson, got together to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

The former couple share two daughters: Willa, five, and Delphine, three.

After finalising their divorce in September 2024, the exes reached a settlement agreement following a period of negotiation and mediation regarding child custody, which remain confidential.