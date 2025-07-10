Victoria Beckhams gives sweet shoutout to daughter on her big day

Victoria Beckham showed off that her and David Beckham’s only daughter is clearly following in her mother’s talented footsteps.

On Wednesday, July 9, the Spice Girls singer took to Instagram to celebrate Harper’s 14th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, featuring a carousel of throwback photos and videos capturing adorable moments from daughter’s childhood.

"Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming," the proud of four penned. "You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! [red heart emoji] Kisses."

The first video of the post captured a cute younger Harper gently releasing a butterfly from her hands, with Victoria asking off-camera what it was to which she replied cheerfully "a butterfly."

In the following slides the renowned fashion designer unveiled her multitalented daughter's hobbies with video of her singing and showing off her ballerina moves, hinting at the young teen’s inherited performance gene.

Other nostalgic photos in the montage showed the birthday girl wearing a pink dress and tights, sitting on a bike with her dad David, being cradled as a toddler by her mom, and Harper's creative writing "I love mummy and daddy" in the sand on a beach.

In addition to Harper, Victoria and David share three sons: Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.