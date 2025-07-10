'Loose Women' star starts new life in Spain after near death experience

Andrea McLean is leaving the UK behind and relocating to Spain, following a series of personal and professional challenges in recent years.

The former Loose Women presenter, now 55, has decide to embark on a fresh start after surviving a terrifying near death health crisis.

McLean, a mother of two, was a regular face on ITV until 2020, when she stepped away from her long-running role on the daytime show after 13 years.

After exiting television, he founded a female empowerment platform called This Girl Is On Fire, but was forced to shut down the business earlier this year due to financial difficulties.

The end of her business venture came on the heels of a serious medical emergency. McLean collapsed at her home and was discovered by her husband, Nick Feeney.

She was rushed to hospital, where she was diagnosed with severe sepsis and pneumonia. Doctors warned that she had been found any later, she may not have survived.In the wake of these hardships, McLean is reportedly seeking a fresh beginning with her husband in Spain.

The move will allow her to focus on what truly matters-family, health, and her writing. She has already authored three bestselling books, including This Girl Is On Fire and Confessions of a Good Girl.

A source close to the couple shared: 'It's been a tough couple of years, and the business never financially recovered.

'Andrea made the decision to dissolve the business officially earlier this year.'

Speaking to The Sun they continued: 'Now she's planning a new life in Spain with husband Nick. After she nearly died, Andrea's focused on what really matters-family and friends.'



