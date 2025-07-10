Former EastEnders star breathes his last at 88

Former Eastenders star Frank Barrie dies at 88

Former EastEnders star Frank Barrie has died at the age of 88 in his home, surrounded by his family.

The prolific theatre actor’s death was confirmed by his agent, Scott Marshall Partners, in a statement that read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Frank Barrie, at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home, with his wife Mary and daughter Julia."

The actor was widely known for his roles in EastEnders and his extensive theatre work over the years.

He rose to fame after portraying the memorable role of Edward Bishop from 2010 to 2011.

In addition, Barrie didn’t limit his work to EastEnders or certain films; he went on to deliver 150 screen appearances in shows, including Emergency Ward 10, No Hiding Place, Softly, Softly, Special Branch, On Giant's Shoulders, and Queen Of Swords.

Throughout his successful career, the legendary actor was honoured for his Shakespearean roles, as well as other notable stage performances like The Woman In Black and Lunch With Marlene.

His presence will be missed by those who still adore him to this day.