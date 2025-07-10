‘Smurfs’ director shares honest revelation about Rihanna’s passion

Rihanna voices Smurfette for the upcoming reboot
Smurfs director Chris Miller has recently made shocking revelation about Rihanna’s connection to Smurfette for the upcoming reboot.
“When we first met with her, we learned that the Smurfs was her favourite show growing up, and from that moment, everything just clicked,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation in a new interview with Variety.
The president stated, “It felt completely natural to reimagine the Smurfs for today’s audience with Rihanna as Smurfette because her genuine love for the franchise made her the perfect fit.”
“She was really very insightful,” added Chris while speaking of nine-time Grammy winner.
Ramsey further said, “I think when you’re refreshing a beloved franchise like The Smurfs, the secret ingredient is love.”
The president of Paramount continued, “And that love must come from people who truly care about the characters and their story.”
“Rihanna brought that passion, and it shines through in every part of the movie,” added the president of Paramount.
Earlier in May, Rihanna released the song Friend of Mine as part of the upcoming Smurfs movie soundtrack.
Meanwhile, Smurfs will release in theatres on July 18.
