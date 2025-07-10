Lewis Capaldi responds to fans asking him to perform at 'higher-capacity venues'

Lewis Capaldi marks his comeback after two-years

Lewis Capaldi recently announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland following his comeback.

Within a few days, all his show tickets went sold out with many fans disappointed to have missed out on the opportunity.

Upset followers took it to social media asking him to host shows at stadiums or higher capacity venues so that a reasonable amount of people can fit in.

The 28-year-old Scottish singer has finally responded to fans concern, informing them that “it’s impossible.”

The Survive hitmaker said, “Seen a couple of people mention bigger venues, honestly after taking the break it’s impossible to know how many of ya might want to come [or] not come to shows.”

“Also looking at even bigger venues (stadiums probably the only option which is mental haha) would be the most terrifying thing ever for me, coming back straight into venues four/five times the size of an area would definitely not be the best thing for me to try.”

Lewis hopes that fans will understand that he really does want to see as many people as he possibly can.

The Bruises vocalist made his comeback after two-years of hiatus. He last performed at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.